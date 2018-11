Need a ride to the polls? Divvy has you covered.

The bike share service is offering free rides on Election Day this year in an attempt to increase voter turnout.

Riders can grab an Explorer Pass, valid for unlimited 3-hour trips in a 24-hour period, using the code VOTE18 in the Divvy app or at a bike share station kiosk.

You can head over to Divvy's website to find more information.