Chicago Museums Free Admission Days In 2019

If you've been itching to get out to one of Chicago's many fine museums, you now have no excuse not to do so.

Many museums will be offering free admission days in 2019 where you can take in the best they have to offer without spending a dime.

Take a look below at when your favorite museum will be offering free admission in 2019.

Adler Planetarium

Free general admission for Illinois residents on the following dates. Must present a valid ID with an Illinois address.

January 21-22, 29-31

February 5-7, 12-14, 18-21, 26-28

April 2-4, 9-11

June 3-5, 10-13

September 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 26-27

October 7-9, 14-16

November 8, 11

December 2-3, 7, 12-13

The Art Institute of Chicago

Every Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. general admission is free for Illinois residents. The museum also offers free admission every weekday from January 7-February 15 and February 19-20. Chicagoa residents under the age of 18 get in for free as well.

Chicago Children’s Museum at Navy Pier

Thursdays from 5 to 8 PM as well as the first Sunday of every month are free. Chicago Cultural Center

Admission is always free along with tours.

Chicago History Museum

Every Tuesday from 12:30 to 9 p.m. admission is free except on January 2, January 9, December 18 and December 25. Other free days include Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, March 4 and July 4. Illinois resident children under 18 are free and non-Illinois resident children 12 and under get free admission.

DuSable Museum of African American History

The museum offers free admission every Tuesday. Children under 5 get free admission.

Field Museum

Admission is free for Illinois residents on the following dates.

January 21

February 1-28

April 5-7

May 2

June 26-28

Lincoln Park Zoo

Admission is always free.

Museum of Contemporary Art

Illinois residents get free admission every Tuesday in 2019. Children 18 and under are admitted for free.

Museum of Science and Industry

Admission is free for Illinois residents on the following dates.

January 7-10, 14-17, 21-24 and 28-31

February 4-7, 11-14, 19-21 and 25-28

National Museum of Mexican Art

Admission is always free.

Shedd Aquarium

Admission is free for Illinois residents on the following dates.

January 17-21

Every weekday in February