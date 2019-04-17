The Lollapalooza daily lineup is here!

Returning to Grant Park August 1-4, Lollapalooza features more than 170 performances from your favorite artists right in the heart of downtown Chicago.

Before you check out the lineup by day, listen to our Lollapalooza preview podcast and get the scoop on must-see bands, future headliners, and more. Additonally, single day tickets are on sale now at lolla.com. You can find the full day by day lineup there as well.

Thursday, August 1

The Strokes, The Chain Smokers, Hozier, Rufus Du Sol, H.E.R., Fitz And The Tantrums.

Friday, August 2

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Janelle Monae, Death Cab For Cutie, Maggie Rogers, Japanese Breakfast.

Saturday, August 3

Twenty One Pilots, J Balvin, Lil Wayne, Gary Clark Jr., Tenacious D, AJR, Jade Bird, Mondo Cozmo.

Sunday, August 4

Ariana Grande, Flume, Kacey Musgraves, The Revivalists, Perry Farrell's Kind Heaven Orchestra, Sharon Van Etten.