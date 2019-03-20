Lollapalooza returns to Chicago’s historic Grant Park, August 1st through 4th. That's 4 days, 8 stages, and more than 170 performances from your favorite artists right in the heart of downtown Chicago.

The long wait is over and we finally know who will be playing Lollapalooza 2019.

Tame Impala, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Flume, The Chainsmokers, J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves, Hozier, Gary Clark Jr., Death Cab For Cutie, The Revivalists, Maggie Rogers, Jade Bird, Tenacious D, Slash, Janelle Monae, Lil Wayne, Sharon Van Etten, Shaquille O'Neal, Fitz And The Tantrums, Mondo Cozmo, and more are all scheduled to appear at Lollapalooza this summer.

All week long, we've got pairs of 4-Day GA passes to Lollapalooza to share with the XRT faithful. To win, tune in to XRT and wait for the cue to call. Just dial 312-861-WXRT (861-9978), for your chance to win!

For all things Lolla, head to 93XRT.com/lollapalooza.