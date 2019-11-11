Widespread Panic To Perform Three Shows At The Chicago Theatre
Widespread Panic have announced their return to Chicago with a three-night run of shows this April 2-4 at the Chicago Theatre.
The April shows mark the group's first concerts in Chicago since 2016 when they had a string of shows at the Chicago Theatre.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 15 at 10 AM at JAMUSA.com.