It's potentially the best three words in the English language. Wilco is back.

After announcing a fall tour with a glaring omission of a Chicago date, Wilco returns to their hometown with the Wilco Winterlude taking place December 15, 16, 18, and 19 at the Chicago Theatre,

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 AM via jamusa.com. If you want to get tickets ahead of time, XRT is having a presale this Thursday at 10 AM at jamusa.com. Use the code xrtwinterlude to get tickets.

Wilco will be releasing their new album Ode to Joy on October 4th and dropped a brand new song "Everyone Hides" with an accompanying music video.

"'Everyone Hides’ is the first promotional video to feature Wilco as a living breathing band of humans in close to 20 years,” Jeff Tweedy said in a statement.

“Maybe for obvious reasons we’ve avoided putting ourselves forward in this way and have tried to play to our strengths musically or, I don’t know, maybe we’ve just been lazy... Or suspicious of expenditures outside of our focus on album making. For whatever reason this time around we just said f**k it and had a blast.”

Check out the video for "Everyone Hides" below and see the setlist from their first performance since 2017 right here.