Did You Take A Close Look At The Game Of Thrones Coffee Cup?
You may just see a familiar face!
May 6, 2019
A coffee cup has caused a stir after it was spotted in a Game Of Thrones episode the other night.
Related: ‘Game of Thrones’ Spoiler Alert: New Shocking Plot Twist
Did you take a closer look at it though?
Lin did, and what he found on the coffee cup will shock you!
Have you seen this scene from #GOT where they left a Lin Brehmer mug next to the Mother of Dragons? pic.twitter.com/u0yuNJXOic— Lin Brehmer (@LinBrehmer) May 6, 2019