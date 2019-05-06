Emilia Clarke

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Did You Take A Close Look At The Game Of Thrones Coffee Cup?

You may just see a familiar face!

May 6, 2019
Categories: 
Features
XRT Morning Show

A coffee cup has caused a stir after it was spotted in a Game Of Thrones episode the other night.

Related: ‘Game of Thrones’ Spoiler Alert: New Shocking Plot Twist

Did you take a closer look at it though?

Lin did, and what he found on the coffee cup will shock you!

Tags: 
XRT Morning Show
Game of Thrones

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Hellboy Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Shazam Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Dumbo Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Us Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Captive State Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Captain Marvel Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes