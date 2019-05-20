Now A Water Bottle Has Been Spotted In A Game Of Thrones Episode

First it was the coffee cup, now it's a water bottle.

May 20, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Features

First it was the infamous coffee cup (which had a weird resemblance to Lin Brehmer upon closer inspection). Now, another accidental prop made its way onto a Game Of Thrones episode.

During the season finale, fans spotted a water bottle next to Samwell Tarly’s (John Bradley) foot as the council dediceds the fate of the Westeros. Not to be outdone, another water bottle was spotted later one next to Ser Davos Seaworth.

The incident comes about 46 minutes into the episode and you can check out the mishap below. 

Game of Thrones

