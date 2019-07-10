Gary Clark Jr. To Play Lollapalooza Aftershow At Metro

Gary Clark Jr. will be playing an official Lollapalooza Aftershow at Metro on Friday, August 2nd.

Related: Watch The Rolling Stones Bring Out Gary Clark Jr. On Stage

Tickets for the show will go on sale TODAY! Yes, you read that correctly.

Beginning at 11 AM, you can click here to purchase tickets for the show. Fantastic Negrito will provide support with doors opening at 9 PM and show time at 11 PM. Must be 18+ to attend.

UPDATE: Tickets are sold out, but you can enter here for your chance at a free pair of tickets from XRT!