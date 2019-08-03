Gary Clark Jr. Reveals His Backstage Conversations With The Rolling Stones

He also goes in on his love of the blues and playing Chicago.

Gary Clark Jr. joins us live from Lollapalooza just before he gets set to play the main stage and regales us with tales from backstage conversations with The Rolling Stones.

Clark Jr. released his powerful album This Land this past February with the title track coming from his own experiences in Texas. “The idea of it is acceptance,” he said at the time.

Check out our full interview with Gary Clark Jr. where he discusses his new album This Land, playing with The Rolling Stones, and his love of the blues.

