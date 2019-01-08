Goose Island Promises Free Beer For A Year If You Make The Cody Parkey Field Goal

Think you've got what it takes?

After frustration set in over Cody Parkey's missed/blocked field goal, were you thinking to yourself "even I could have made that?"

Well, now's your chance to prove it.

Goose Island is putting fans to the test by offering free beer for a year to anyone that's able to make a 43-yard field goal.

The brewery will be putting a field goal in the middle of the street and letting people take their chance at hitting the field goal.

