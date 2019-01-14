This Trippy Animated Grateful Dead Record Is Something Every Vinyl Lover Needs

If you've ever wanted your vinyl records to come to life, check this out.

Drew Tetz is an artist that specializes in creating stunning animations on vinyl records. One of his latest releases is a Grateful Dead record featuring the band's iconic skull and lightning logo in the middle with the dancing bears lining the rest of the record.

With the Grateful Dead's "China Cat Sunflower" providing the soundtrack, the animation provides an awesome visual accompaniment.

Check out his Instagram (@drewtetz) for more examples of his work.