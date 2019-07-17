Grateful Dead To Release 1979 Concert From Uptown Theatre

The release is limited to 20,000 copies.

July 17, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Features

Grateful Dead fans will be pleased by the latest live release from the band's archives.

The Dead's Dave's Picks series is a compilation of archival releases of live Grateful Dead shows. Each release is limited to a certain number of copies making them a collectors item. Dave's Picks Volume 31 is next up in the series and will feature the Grateful Dead's show on 12/3/1979 . from the historic Uptown Theatre right here in Chicago.

The disc will be available to purchase on July 26th and is limited to 20,000 numbered copies.

A description of the album reads, 

"DAVE'S PICKS VOLUME 31: UPTOWN THEATRE, CHICAGO, IL 12/3/79 signals a true rebirth of the Grateful Dead, reimagining classics and foreshadowing their 80s sound. This is as much in part due to freshly-minted member Brent Mydland bringing the organ back in as it is to Jerry finding new vivacity with his custom Tiger guitar. New guy, new guitar - it all makes for a heck of a good time!" 

Grateful Dead Dave's Picks Volume 31: Uptown Theatre, Chicago, IL Tracklist

Disc 1

1.         ALABAMA GETAWAY>            [7:05]

2.         PROMISED LAND         [4:35]

3.         BROWN-EYED WOMEN          [5:48]

4.         EL PASO          [4:26]

5.         RAMBLE ON ROSE      [7:44]

6.         IT’S ALL OVER NOW    [8:58]

7.         JACK-A-ROE    [5:39]

8.         LAZY LIGHTNING>      [3:16]

9.         SUPPLICATION [5:25]

10.       ALTHEA           [11:33]

11.       THE MUSIC NEVER STOPPED  [8:17]

Disc 2

1.         SCARLET BEGONIAS> [11:42]

2.         FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN       [15:28]

3.         SAMSON AND DELILAH           [7:45]

4.         TERRAPIN STATION>  [14:11]

5.         PLAYING IN THE BAND>         [11:20]

6.         DRUMS           [10:02]

Disc 3

1.         SPACE>            [2:27]

2.         LOST SAILOR> [7:06]

3.         SAINT OF CIRCUMSTANCE      [6:11]

4.         WHARF RAT>  [11:05]

5.         TRUCKIN’        [9:33]

6.         JOHNNY B. GOODE     [4:49]

Uptown Theatre, Chicago, IL (12/4/79)

7.         ESTIMATED PROPHET>           [12:01]

8.         FRANKLIN’S TOWER> [10:12]

9.         JAM     [10:27]

