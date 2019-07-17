Grateful Dead To Release 1979 Concert From Uptown Theatre

Grateful Dead fans will be pleased by the latest live release from the band's archives.

Related: Confessions Of Someone Seeing The Grateful Dead For The First (And Last) Time

The Dead's Dave's Picks series is a compilation of archival releases of live Grateful Dead shows. Each release is limited to a certain number of copies making them a collectors item. Dave's Picks Volume 31 is next up in the series and will feature the Grateful Dead's show on 12/3/1979 . from the historic Uptown Theatre right here in Chicago.

The disc will be available to purchase on July 26th and is limited to 20,000 numbered copies.

A description of the album reads,

"DAVE'S PICKS VOLUME 31: UPTOWN THEATRE, CHICAGO, IL 12/3/79 signals a true rebirth of the Grateful Dead, reimagining classics and foreshadowing their 80s sound. This is as much in part due to freshly-minted member Brent Mydland bringing the organ back in as it is to Jerry finding new vivacity with his custom Tiger guitar. New guy, new guitar - it all makes for a heck of a good time!"

Video of Grateful Dead - Uptown Theater, Chicago, IL - The Music Never Stopped 12-3-79

Grateful Dead Dave's Picks Volume 31: Uptown Theatre, Chicago, IL Tracklist

Disc 1

1. ALABAMA GETAWAY> [7:05]

2. PROMISED LAND [4:35]

3. BROWN-EYED WOMEN [5:48]

4. EL PASO [4:26]

5. RAMBLE ON ROSE [7:44]

6. IT’S ALL OVER NOW [8:58]

7. JACK-A-ROE [5:39]

8. LAZY LIGHTNING> [3:16]

9. SUPPLICATION [5:25]

10. ALTHEA [11:33]

11. THE MUSIC NEVER STOPPED [8:17]

Disc 2

1. SCARLET BEGONIAS> [11:42]

2. FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN [15:28]

3. SAMSON AND DELILAH [7:45]

4. TERRAPIN STATION> [14:11]

5. PLAYING IN THE BAND> [11:20]

6. DRUMS [10:02]

Disc 3

1. SPACE> [2:27]

2. LOST SAILOR> [7:06]

3. SAINT OF CIRCUMSTANCE [6:11]

4. WHARF RAT> [11:05]

5. TRUCKIN’ [9:33]

6. JOHNNY B. GOODE [4:49]

Uptown Theatre, Chicago, IL (12/4/79)

7. ESTIMATED PROPHET> [12:01]

8. FRANKLIN’S TOWER> [10:12]

9. JAM [10:27]