The Greatest Song Ever Written

May 8, 2019
Lin Brehmer
Categories: 
Features
XRT Morning Show

At this moment this song was stalking me. As I began to reel from the incomplete truths from the prophets I had chosen, this song scratched its way into my amazements.

A song sang to my unraveling. A song whose furnace glowed just as bright, but these sparks burned and my innocence was no longer a watch, it was a warning.

Tags: 
XRT Morning Show
Lin Brehmer
The Rolling Stones

