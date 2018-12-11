Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Was Terrified Before First Performing "Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)"

Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)" is an iconic song. The common choice as soundtrack to any photo montage, the song almost never came to be.

Billie Joe Armstrong appeared on the 'Beyond + Back' podcast and revealed he was incredibly nervous prior to performing the song for the first time. "I was like 'here comes the tomatoes," Armstrong said before taking the stage to perform the track.

With his band's support, Armstrong recalled,

"I shotgunned two beers and then I went out and did it, and it worked. And people were really into it and singing along...It was like a breakthrough...as soon as you hit that breakthrough, instantly in your mind you start going 'I can do this. What if I try playing it a little more country music? Or what if I tried using loops and stuff like that?' Automatically it gives you confidence."

The decision to take a risk paid off for the band as it instantly became a hit.

Taking crisks is something that Armstrong believes in with his music. When asked about taking creative risks, he told the podcast, "You make these decisions - well, you can stay in your comfort zone or you can try doing this song...just put it out there and see what happens."