Greta Van Fleet: Next Black Keys Album Determines If They're Some Band Or Serious Rock Staple

If you've been craving an old fashioned rock feud, you may have gotten your wish from the unlikliest of places.

Greta Van Fleet bassist Sam Kiszka was speaking with HEAVY (via NME) discussing the perception that an album or release is what makes or breaks a band and brought up The Black Keys.

The Black Keys last released an album with 2014's Turn Blue with Patrick Carney & Dan Auerbach opting to pursue other projects instead. There's nothing suggesting an imminent return from The Black Keys, but Kiszka thinks that their next record marks a turning point for them.

"They haven’t done a record in a long time, because at this point it’s going to decide whether they are some band, or a very serious staple rock band that shows and represents the rock and roll of the early 21st century," he said.

Kiszka brushes off that pressure when it comes to Greta Van Fleet. "I think that if you think about it too much, then it becomes unnatural, and it’s very easy to be caught up in that. So, yeah, I think we’re just gonna do what we do, and we’re gonna make the music that we wanna hear, and we’re gonna grow musically," he added.