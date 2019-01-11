Is Imitation The Sincerest Form Of Flattery In Rock & Roll?

One of the most discussed topics in music this year was the similarity between Greta Van Fleet and Led Zeppelin. Regardless of where you stand on their music, they have been able to generate conversation like few rock bands have over the past decade.

In other genres, sounding similar to other artists can be seen as an honor or paying tribute to them. In rock, it can act as a stigma? Why is that?

XRT Morning Show host Lin Brehmer joins Inside The Archives to provide a historical perspective and answer that question.

Inside The Archives is available on iTunes. Subscribe to the podcast, leave a rating and a review, and listen to every episode.