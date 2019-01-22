Greta Van Fleet On Led Zeppelin Comparisons, "Obviously We Hear The Similarity"

The members of Greta Van Fleet know about the Led Zeppelin comparisons and are ready to move on.

Related: Is Imitation The Sincerest Form Of Flattery In Rock & Roll?

In an interview with Rolling Stone, vocalist Josh Kiszka said the band is aware of the similarities to Led Zeppelin. “Obviously we hear the similarity,” he said. “That’s one of the influences of ours. But at this point it’s like, ‘Okay, we’ve acknowledged that. Let’s move on.'”

One of the ways the band aims to move forward is by beginning to work on their next record. Even though they just released their debut album Anthem of the Peaceful Army in October, 2018, they're aiming to get their follow up out this year.

Kiszka says, We’re setting some ground work for the next album. This time, we feel less pressure than we did before the last one. We can’t wait to explore a little more of the Greta Van Fleet universe.”