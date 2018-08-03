Greta Van Fleet Tell Us How They Ended Up Playing Elton John's Oscar Party

It's been a crazy year for Greta Van Fleet, but perhaps this story tops them all.

Their manager told them they'd want to answer the phone when a number from England called them. Turns out it was none other than Elton John on the other line asking if they wanted to play his Oscar Party.

They joined us backstage at Lollapalooza to recount the experience as well as dig in on their crazy 2018.

Greta Van Fleet will be releasing their debut studio album later in 2018.

Watch their full interview with Marty Lennartz below.