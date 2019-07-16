Greta Van Fleet "Working On Something Quite Different" For Second Album

Greta Van Fleet is ready to show fans something completely different.

In an interview with NME, Sam & Jake Kiszka spoke about the next steps for the band and indicated their second record will be much different than their debut Anthem of the Peaceful Army.

“We’re working on something quite different. It’s interesting, because we never know exactly what an album is going to look like, it can only be so premeditated. But as it sort of unfolds now, it’s an example of where we are musically right now," guitarist Jake Kiszka said.

As previously indicated, the band is planning to release their second studio album before the end of 2019, but no official announcement has been made. When the time does come, it'll mark a step forward for the young Michigan rockers.

“I think it’s really the next step in the evolution of what we want to do… I think as far as the intent goes, it’s just incorporating more sounds, more tones, more styles of music, perhaps, and taking a step in the cinematic direction," bassist Sam Kiszka said.