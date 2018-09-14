Greta Van Fleet Announce Second Chicago Concert

UPDATE: Greta Van Fleet have added a third and final show on December 15th. Tickets for the show go on sale today at 5 PM via Ticketmaster.

Due to overwhelming deamand, a second Greta Van Fleet show has been added at the Aragon Ballroom on Friday, December 14th.

Tickets for the show are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Greta Van Fleet will be releasing their debut album Anthem of the Peaceful Army on October 19th.