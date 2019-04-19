How Music & Artists Become A Guilty Pleasure Pt. 1

The term "guilty pleasure" evokes a sense of getting pleasure out of something your not supposed to. It's applied in the music world by assigning the term with certain bands.

Why does it exist though and what artists constitute a guilty pleasure?

We polled our Facebook & Twitter followers to find out who their favorite "guilty pleasure" musicians our. The first part of this two-part series looks at what bands are commonly associated as "guilty pleasure" artists and offer perspective on why the term exists.

Here are two of the pieces I reference in the podcast. The first study is by Yale Professor Ravi Dhar examining how induced feelings of guilt actually boost pleasure. The second piece is from Danko Jones offering a musicians perspective on "guilty pleasure" music.

