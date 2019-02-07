Guster Performed A Surprise Concert In Front Of A Dumpster
How cool!
February 7, 2019
How can you not love Guster?
The other day the band decided to play an impromptu concert in front of a dumpster in Laramie, Wyoming. A couple people, as well as a good doggo came out to take in the set and it looks like everyone involved had a great time.
Dumpster set. 2:15 PM MST.— guster (@guster) February 5, 2019
Dropped pin
Near Unnamed Road, Laramie, WY 82070https://t.co/Lx0TnhVuZX
(Our first Wyoming show!) pic.twitter.com/QNbTjonoVj