Guster Performed A Surprise Concert In Front Of A Dumpster

How cool!

How can you not love Guster?

The other day the band decided to play an impromptu concert in front of a dumpster in Laramie, Wyoming. A couple people, as well as a good doggo came out to take in the set and it looks like everyone involved had a great time.

