"It's What I Do On Tour, Go To Record Stores & Buy Funny Sweaters," Guster On Their Love Of Vinyl

At some point during Record Store Day, Guster was likely to be found digging the crates for a new record. After all, shopping at record stores across the country is one of the big joys they get from touring.

During their Live From Studio X set at Martyrs, the band discussed their love of vinyl and how it's become a family affair passing that love on to their kids.