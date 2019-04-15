"It's What I Do On Tour, Go To Record Stores & Buy Funny Sweaters," Guster On Their Love Of Vinyl
"We all have stacks of vinyl at the end of tour that we have to figure out how to get home."
April 15, 2019
At some point during Record Store Day, Guster was likely to be found digging the crates for a new record. After all, shopping at record stores across the country is one of the big joys they get from touring.
During their Live From Studio X set at Martyrs, the band discussed their love of vinyl and how it's become a family affair passing that love on to their kids.