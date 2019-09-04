In a world where fabricated curation is becoming more prevalent and meme culture wills things into existence, it's refreshing to see an authenticity reign supreme.

That was the case at Quebec's Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival this past weekend as Guy Fieri joined Nickelback on stage to take shots of Tequila. No one saw it coming, it wasn't premeditated, and marks a partnership that makes perfect sense in 2019.

Canadian magazine Exclaim! broke the news as Fieri took Flavortown North of the border to with a trip to Gatineau, Quebec to take in a Nickelback show. Twitter began to circulate excitement about Fieri's presence at the show before he ultimately made his way onto the stage.

Once on stage, Fieri handed Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger a bottle of Patrón and proceeded to take shots from the bottle.

Understandably, many concertgoers took to Twitter afterwards to share appreciation for what may be one of the most peculiar sights they'll ever see in their lives.

