Hamilton To End Chicago Run This January

All good things must come to an end.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago production of "Hamilton" will close on January 5, 2020 after debuting in Chicago on September 27, 2016. The run spanned 1,365 performances at the CIBC Theatre.

Hamilton will have run longer in Chicago than my first show, In The Heights, ran on Broadway.

Love you @MiggstaC09 and this extraordinary company.

Chicago, you're in my heart forever ever ever.

As Mary Dixon wrote, "Hamilton: An American Musical set our origin story on its ear by using hip hop, modern movement and diverse casting."

The extremely succesful run will not mark the end of "Hamilton" in Chicago. Fans will be able to check out "Hamilton: The Exhibition" a museum showcasing everything that went into the award winning production.