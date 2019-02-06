Living For The Gig: Going To Concerts Is Good For Your Health

Next time you're on the fence about purchasing a concert ticket remember this, live music is good for your health.

Standing next to the speaker blaring sound at high volumes won't do your health any favors, but there's plenty of other benefits that come from going to a gig that you may not realize.

By experiencing just 20 minutes of live music, your well-being can increase by 21%. Research from O2 shows a direct link between high levels of well-being with an increase in lifespan of nine years.

How often do you need to attend a show in order to start feeling the effects from it? Once every two weeks. That's nothing!

Additionally, attending a concert decreases the release of cortisol and other stress hormones. A study from Imperial College London found concertgoers experienced a decrease in heart rate, blood pressure and respiratory rate.

You can also use going to concerts as a means of getting fit. U.S. News & World Report reports the amount of exercise you get from walking to and from the venue plus dancing and moving around is equivalent to spending 30 minutes on the treadmill. Ditch the gym pass and grab a concert ticket instead!