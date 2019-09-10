Green Day Is Going On Tour With Weezer And Fall Out Boy
Plus, they'll be releasing a new album on February 7th, 2020.
We all knew a joint tour with Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy was coming right? Maybe not, but it is something that will be coming to a ballpark near you next summer.
The Hella Mega Tour sees the three band join forces to hit the road in the summer of 2020. The tour will make a stop in Chicago on August 13th at Wrigley Field making it the first announced concert at the Friendly Confines in 2020. The three bands will be playing numerous baseball stadiums including Seattle's T-Mobile Park, Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, Houston's Minute Maid Park, New York City's Citi Field, Boston's Fenway Park, and more.
Tickets for the Wrigley Field show go on sale September 20th at 10 AM CST via Cubs.com.
Additionally, Consequence Of Sound reports that Green Day will be releasing a new studio album on February 7, 2020. Father of All Motherf%&$@#s marks Green Day's 13th studio record and will be their first since 2016.
Find the full tour dates and hear the first song from Green Day's new record below.
Hella Mega Tour Dates:
06/13 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Defense Arena
06/14 – Groningen, NL @ Stadspark
06/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
06/21 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadion
06/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
06/26 – London, UK @ London Stadium
06/27 – Huddersfield, UK @ John Smith’s Stadium
06/29 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Stadium
07/17 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
07/24 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
07/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
07/28 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
07/31 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field
08/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
08/05 – Miami Beach, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
08/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
08/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/19 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
08/21 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
08/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/27 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park