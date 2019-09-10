Green Day Is Going On Tour With Weezer And Fall Out Boy

We all knew a joint tour with Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy was coming right? Maybe not, but it is something that will be coming to a ballpark near you next summer.

The Hella Mega Tour sees the three band join forces to hit the road in the summer of 2020. The tour will make a stop in Chicago on August 13th at Wrigley Field making it the first announced concert at the Friendly Confines in 2020. The three bands will be playing numerous baseball stadiums including Seattle's T-Mobile Park, Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, Houston's Minute Maid Park, New York City's Citi Field, Boston's Fenway Park, and more.

Tickets for the Wrigley Field show go on sale September 20th at 10 AM CST via Cubs.com.

Additionally, Consequence Of Sound reports that Green Day will be releasing a new studio album on February 7, 2020. Father of All Motherf%&$@#s marks Green Day's 13th studio record and will be their first since 2016.

Find the full tour dates and hear the first song from Green Day's new record below.

Video of Father of All...

Hella Mega Tour Dates:

06/13 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Defense Arena

06/14 – Groningen, NL @ Stadspark

06/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

06/21 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadion

06/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

06/26 – London, UK @ London Stadium

06/27 – Huddersfield, UK @ John Smith’s Stadium

06/29 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Stadium

07/17 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

07/24 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

07/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

07/28 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

07/31 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

08/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

08/05 – Miami Beach, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

08/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/19 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

08/21 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/27 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park