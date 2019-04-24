"Now Would Be The Right Point In Time To Reactivate The Band" Melissa Auf Der Maur On Hole Reunion

Former Hole bassist Melissa Auf Der Maur raised eyebrows during an interview with German magazine Visions (via NME) where she spoke about the timing of a reunion.

“We’ve all grown older, have become more gentle, and I have the feeling that now would be the right point in time to reactivate the band once again. We did a few little gigs over the years but nothing substantial, which by the way I am quite happy about to be honest," Auf Der Maur said.

Her comments come after recent meetings in Los Angeles with her former bandmates Eric Erlandson, Courtney Love, and Patty Schemel.

Auf Der Maur puts aside tensions that existed with her and other members of the band and desires to give Hole the legacy she believes they deserve. "It’s been exactly 20 years since I’ve left the band, and I want a piece of our glory back. Hole was a great band, and it’s important to remember them properly," she said.