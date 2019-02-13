How A Baseball Is Made

Sure there's snow on the ground and we're still defrosting from the polar vortex, but that doesn't mean we can't start dreaming of baseball.

While the Cubs and the White Sox get underway with spring training, we've started to get in the mood for baseball with this video showing how a ball is made.

It's a fascinating look at how something many people take for granted is made. After all, Major League Baseball goes through almost a million balls a year!

From start to finish, it takes a week to make a baseball with several different steps that are required.