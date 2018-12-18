Trey Anastasio Reveals How A Phish Setlist Gets Made

There aren't many certainties in the Phish world, but there is this. No two concerts will ever be the same.

Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio was yielding fan questions in a radio interview and was asked what his preshow rituals are (via JamBase).

Anastasio gave a detailed response that mainly centered around the creation of the evening's setlist.

“It starts kinda the minute I wake up. I do some funny, weird little things. First I meditate and do all my morning stuff, which is a big part of my day. Then, usually when I’m drinking coffee I read through the entire Phish song list every single morning. I’ve read through it so many times now … that’s a lot of songs. And that just starts my day by thinking of possibilities of songs we can bust out and what not. Then, as the day goes on, I do that a couple of times more. I also exercise and all that stuff and I do guitar and vocal warmups I’ve been doing for years.”

He then gathers input from other band members and Phish's crew.“It’s kind of like martial arts to me in that there’s an enormous amount of preparation into not having any thought at all. Probably five times throughout the day I read through the whole song list and I start letting my pen flow about songs we might play," he said.

Anastasio is consistently shuffling with the setlist right up until the band gets set to take the stage. You'd think this exercise would provide Phish with the perfect setlist for the night. That's not the case though.

"About 10 minutes before I walk on stage I rip it up and throw it out. When I walk on stage I’ve trained myself to go completely blank until I step up, I pick up my guitar and I know what to play,” Anastasio said.

If you've built your career on mastering improvisation, this approach surely lights the creative fire forcing you to think on your feet. It's an interesting insight at one way Phish has attained their success.