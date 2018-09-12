How Sting Writes A Setlist

We sat down with Sting backstage at the Aragon Ballroom in 2017 just as he had released his album 57th & 9th.

Although the Aragon is among Chicago's larger music venues, it's a relatively intimate space for an artist like Sting. He relishes the opportunity performing in venues the size of the Aragon.

"In this kind of environment I can explain what the songs are about and talk about them. People like being crammed in a space, it's a bit communal," he said.

Alongside his own solo work, Sting has plenty of songs from The Police to choose from when he crafts a setlist. A seasoned veteran of the road, Sting knows that there's certain songs the crowd pays money to hear.

"I do songs from the new record (57th & 9th) and then I give people what they want to hear. It would be hard for me to come away from a show and not sing 'Roxanne,'" Sting said.

We'll be featuring the music of Sting & The Police alongside John Mellencamp on this week's Friday Feature.

Stream 93XRT live on Radio.com.