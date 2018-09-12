How Sting Writes A Setlist

"It would be hard for me to come away from a show and not sing 'Roxanne.'"

September 12, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Features

We sat down with Sting backstage at the Aragon Ballroom in 2017 just as he had released his album 57th & 9th.

Although the Aragon is among Chicago's larger music venues, it's a relatively intimate space for an artist like Sting. He relishes the opportunity performing in venues the size of the Aragon. 

"In this kind of environment I can explain what the songs are about and talk about them. People like being crammed in a space, it's a bit communal," he said.

Alongside his own solo work, Sting has plenty of songs from The Police to choose from when he crafts a setlist. A seasoned veteran of the road, Sting knows that there's certain songs the crowd pays money to hear. 

"I do songs from the new record (57th & 9th) and then I give people what they want to hear.  It would be hard for me to come away from a show and not sing 'Roxanne,'" Sting said.

We'll be featuring the music of Sting & The Police alongside John Mellencamp on this week's Friday Feature.

Stream 93XRT live on Radio.com.

Tags: 
Sting
the police
Friday Feature

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Operation Finale Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Happy Time Murders Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Len & Lin: Game Postponed Due to Rain Scheduled for Hurricane Florence's DC Arrival Best Of XRT
What Goes On Behind The Scenes At XRT Inside The Archives
The Regular Guy Reviews Crazy Rich Asians Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Tales From The Overnight DJ Inside The Archives
View More Episodes