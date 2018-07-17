How To Be A Journalist In 2018

The good news is that it's easier than ever to get information. The bad news is that it's easier than ever to spread false information.

Award-winning journalist and XRT Morning Show co-host and news anchor Mary Dixon discusses how people can use a few tried and true journalistic practices to help disseminate information. She also speaks on the evolution of media and what the future looks like for journalists. Additionally, she shares how the famous Twitter saga of "Pru Dude" came about and naturally, Lin Brehmer stories.

