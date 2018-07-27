How To Keep Your Ears Safe At Lollapalooza

Dr. Diane M. Schecklong, Au. D., CCC-A is a clinical supervisor in Audiology at NIU. XRT Morning Show Producer Chris Cwiak spoke with her about protecting one’s hearing at Lollapalooza, the aftershows, and any other live music events in and around Chicago.

We touched on preventative methods to combat hearing loss such as distance from loudspeakers, active methods such as earplugs and rest, and the warning signs of hearing damage. She also gave a cautionary tale about a 14 year old she treated following a concert.