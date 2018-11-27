How To Play Guitar Like Jimi Hendrix

Today is Jimi Hendrix's birthday and there is only one way to pay tribute to one of the greatest guitar players of all time. Pick out your favorite song and play it at 11.

I have to dispel the headline I prompted. It's not possible to play guitar like Hendrix. No one can. That's not a bad thing though! There was only one Michael Jordan after all.

However, if you'd like to hone in on the style that made Hendrix so revered, the video below is a good starting point.

Not everyone can afford to mimic Hendrix by purchasing the same type of gear he used. Fortunately, you don't need it to sound like Hendrix.

Go ahead and celebrate Hendrix's birthday by giving yourself a lesson on playing his style of guitar.