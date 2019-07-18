How To Stay Cool During Extreme Heat At A Music Festival

With temperatures soaring into triple digits, it's necessary to stay cool when you're at a music festival. As a reminder, you should seek medical attention if you aren't feeling well, even if it means missing your favorite band.

According to the CDC, there are two main things affecting a persons ability to cool down in extreme heat.

High humidity. When the humidity is high, sweat won’t evaporate as quickly. This keeps your body from releasing heat as fast as it may need to.

Personal factors. Age, obesity, fever, dehydration, heart disease, mental illness, poor circulation, sunburn, and prescription drug and alcohol use all can play a role in whether a person can cool off enough in very hot weather

However, with a few precautions and hacks, you can successfully beat the heat and enjoy music all weekend long.

1. STAY HYDRATED!

Probably the most important rule of the bunch as being hydrated and having water with you will make a world of difference. Even if you aren't thirsty, you should continue to drink water, sports beverages, or coconut water to stay hydrated. Avoid soda, alcohol (save it for when you're out of the heat), and coffee as those drinks cause dehydration.

2. Find Some Shade

It may not seem like much, but taking a few minutes in the shade can provide the relief you need on a hot day. Not everywhere will have access to shade, but getting out of the sun for a few minutes will help cool you off.

3. Invest In A Portable Cooling Product

From fans you can plug into your phone, portable air conditioners, cooling towels, and water bottles with built-in misters, there's plenty of festival friendly products that'll help you stay cool. Be sure to check up on the festivals list of prohibited and allowed items before entering though as you won't want to toss aside your brand new cooling accessory.

4. Wear Light, Breathable Clothing

As much as you may want to show off your latest festival outfit, extreme heat calls for sensibility.

5. Take A Break

Going all day at a festival is already a tiring affair, so be sure to take frequent breaks to hydrate, reapply sunscreen, and relax. The common adage "it's a marathon, not a sprint" is especially pertinent during periods of extreme heat.