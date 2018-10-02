Hozier On His Love Of The Blues - "It Was The Sound Of Home"

The sounds of American R&B, gospel, soul, and blues music all get fused alongside the brilliant songwriting capabilities of Hozier on his latest EP Nina Cried Power.

Hozier's exposure to the blues is not a new thing that sparked this creative direction. It's something that's been with him his entire life. "I came to blues music as it was a noise that was being played in the house. It was the sound of home," he told us.

His love of the genre evolved over time, but he noticed components of the blues to be found in the music he was listening to. Regardless of the artist, the blues reared its head in Hozier's ear.

"Blues music is the beginning of everything as far as I'm concerned with our popular canon of music. It's where rock & roll came from," he said.

The honesty that's given off in blues music directly affects Hozier as a songwriter. Combine that with his understanding of the genre's history and you can see how it played a pivotal role in Nina Cried Power.

"There's a joyful lustfulness to blues music at its best. There's a yearning in blues music that is something I carry with me in some of the music that I write," he said.

"Nina Cried Power" is a tribute to songs of protest. Songs that serve as a call to action and attention to an issue. It's Hozier's way of paying homage to the past while simultaneously giving off a sense of urgency. Once again, this was a lesson he credits to the blues. "There was something visceral and urgent and kind of vital about blues music," he said.

