How Hozier Reinvigorated His Creative Process Following A Multi-Year Tour

Hozier has had a whirlwind year with the release of his second studio album Wasteland, Baby along with his EP Nina Cried Power just a few months earlier.

Its all culminated with a set on the T-Mobile stage at Lollapalooza where he's the final act before The Strokes close out the night.

Hozier first came to Lollapalooza five years ago off the success of his self-titled debut album and had a multi-year tour of the world that followed. After the extensive process, he took a break to refuel and reinvigorate his creative process. What resulted was his fantastic sophomore album and EP.

Hozier will be returning to Chicago for two shows at the Chicago Theatre on November 3rd & 4th.