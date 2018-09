Just hours before he gets set to perform at the Riviera Theatre, Hozier will be stopping by XRT's BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage for music and conversation.

Head on over to XRT's Facebook Page beginning at 12:30 PM CST on Friday, September 21st to watch a live stream of the performance.

Video of Hozier - Nina Cried Power ft. Mavis Staples

Hozier's latest EP Nina Cried Power is available for purchase now.