Hozier On Meeting Mavis Staples In Chicago For "Nina Cried Power"

Hozier gave fans a pleasent surprise with the release of "Nina Cried Power" by having Mavis Staples appear on the song.

On the surface it's an unlikely collaboration, but if you dig a bit deeper it's something that Hozier had been hoping to make work for some time.

"I'd been a huge admirer and big fan of Mavis's work and her legacy... It wasn't until this song ("Nina Cried Power") that it started to come to fruition that I was hearing her on the song," he said before adding "This song for me was important to get her involved."

After getting logistics figured out, Hozier hopped on a plane to Chicago to meet Staples and get to work.

"We flew over to Chicago and I first met her here at CRC (Chicago Recording Company). She dug the track and was really into it. We recorded her vocals there in the space in one day."

The music speaks for itself, but what impression did Staples leave on Hozier after their session?

"She's an amazing person somebody who is so generous with their spirit and their time."

Video of Hozier - Nina Cried Power ft. Mavis Staples

Hozier's latest EP Nina Cried Power is available for purchase here.