Watch Hozier & Mavis Staples Cry Power On Ellen

Hozier & Mavis Staples took to the Ellen DeGeneres show to perform the title track off Hozier's latest EP Nina Cried Power.

Related: Hozier Reveals How Mavis Staples Collaboration Came About In Chicago

Their performance also followed up on an inside joke the two had from 2015, prompting this specatcular tweet from Ellen.

You did it. You were the hoziest. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 9, 2018

Watch their performance below.