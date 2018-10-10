Watch Hozier & Mavis Staples Cry Power On Ellen

The duo give their first televised performance of the song.

October 10, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

(Photo WXRT)

Features

Hozier & Mavis Staples took to the Ellen DeGeneres show to perform the title track off Hozier's latest EP Nina Cried Power.

Their performance also followed up on an inside joke the two had from 2015, prompting this specatcular tweet from Ellen.

Watch their performance below.

Hozier
Mavis Staples
The Ellen DeGeneres Show

