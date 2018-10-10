Watch Hozier & Mavis Staples Cry Power On Ellen
The duo give their first televised performance of the song.
October 10, 2018
Hozier & Mavis Staples took to the Ellen DeGeneres show to perform the title track off Hozier's latest EP Nina Cried Power.
Their performance also followed up on an inside joke the two had from 2015, prompting this specatcular tweet from Ellen.
You did it. You were the hoziest.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 9, 2018
Watch their performance below.