Governor JB Pritzker Signs Bill Legalizing Recreational Marijuana In Illinois

As expected, Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana use making Illinois the 11th state in the nation to do so.

Governor Pritzker signs Marijuana Legalization into Law on Chicago’s West Side. ⁦@WBBMNewsradio⁩ pic.twitter.com/bGKIbfZ3ry — Craig Dellimore (@CraigDellimore) June 25, 2019

Before signing the Marijuana Legalization bill, Governor Pritzker said change is hard, but it’s time to end a failed policy of prohibition. @WBBMNewsradio pic.twitter.com/5Pl8F921Gd — Craig Dellimore (@CraigDellimore) June 25, 2019

According to WBBM Newsradio 780, the law would allow residents to purchase and possess up to 1 ounce (30 grams) of usable marijuana at a time. Nonresidents could have 15 grams. Up to five privately home-grown plants would be allowed for personal use, but only for patients approved for the existing medical marijuana program.

The law goes into effect on January 1st allowing residents 21 and over to purchase cannabis at dispensaries.