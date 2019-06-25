Governor JB Pritzker Signs Bill Legalizing Recreational Marijuana In Illinois

Gov. Pritzker signed the bill into law Tuesday morning in Chicago.

June 25, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
As expected, Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana use making Illinois the 11th state in the nation to do so. 

According to WBBM Newsradio 780, the law would allow residents to purchase and possess up to 1 ounce (30 grams) of usable marijuana at a time. Nonresidents could have 15 grams. Up to five privately home-grown plants would be allowed for personal use, but only for patients approved for the existing medical marijuana program.

The law goes into effect on January 1st allowing residents 21 and over to purchase cannabis at dispensaries.

