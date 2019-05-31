Illinois House Passes Bill To Legalize Recreational Marijuana

The Illinois House passed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana after over three hours of debate.

Related: No More Couch Potatoes? Study Finds Marijuana Increases Motivation To Exercise

The House voted 66-47 in favor of the measure, which will now head to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk for his signature. Marijuana legalization received strong support during Gov. Pritzker's campaign. Now, the legislation awaits his signature.

Rep. Will Guzzardi (D-Chicago) posted a video of the moment the bill passed.

And it passes!! 66 votes! pic.twitter.com/SXkoK04oIy — Will Guzzardi (@WillGuzzardi) May 31, 2019

Illinois intends to launch recreational marijuana sales quickly with a target date of January 1st. The law will legalize personal consumption of up to 30 grams, but does not allow for individuals to grow marijuana at home, except for medical use.

For the latest on the bill, head to WBBM780.com.