Illinois House Passes Bill To Legalize Recreational Marijuana

The bill awaits Governor Pritzker's signature.

May 31, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
The Illinois House passed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana after over three hours of debate.

The House voted 66-47 in favor of the measure, which will now head to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk for his signature. Marijuana legalization received strong support during Gov. Pritzker's campaign. Now, the legislation awaits his signature. 

Rep. Will Guzzardi (D-Chicago) posted a video of the moment the bill passed.

Illinois intends to launch recreational marijuana sales quickly with a target date of January 1st. The law will legalize personal consumption of up to 30 grams, but does not allow for individuals to grow marijuana at home, except for medical use.

For the latest on the bill, head to WBBM780.com.

