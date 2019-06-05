Worlds Collide As Jack Black Meets Jack White

Tenacious D has hired the unlikliest of merch guys. Jack White!

While the band's Instagram post did get a few chuckles, a greater force was at work. The long awaited meet up of Jack White & Jack Black.

We hired a new merch guy A post shared by Tenacious D (@tenaciousd) on Jun 3, 2019 at 4:57pm PDT

The encounter happened as both The Raconteurs and Tenacious D are on tour in Europe. After years of hoping to catch the two in the same room at the same time, it finally happened.