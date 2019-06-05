Worlds Collide As Jack Black Meets Jack White

The long awaited meetup has finally happened.

June 5, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum

Jack Black R (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)/Jack White L ((Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Tennessee Tourism))

Categories: 
Features

Tenacious D has hired the unlikliest of merch guys. Jack White!

Related: Jack White Pitches in to Help Refurbish Historic Negro Leagues Stadium

While the band's Instagram post did get a few chuckles, a greater force was at work. The long awaited meet up of Jack White & Jack Black.

We hired a new merch guy

A post shared by Tenacious D (@tenaciousd) on

The encounter happened as both The Raconteurs and Tenacious D are on tour in Europe. After years of hoping to catch the two in the same room at the same time, it finally happened.

Tags: 
Tenacious D
Jack Black
Jack White

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Booksmart Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews John Wick 3: Parabellum Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Pokemon Detective Pikachu Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Long Shot Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Avengers: Endgame Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Curse of La Llarona Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes