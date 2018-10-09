Jack White Announces Return To Chicago
Tickets go on sale this Friday.
Jack White will continue his busy 2018 by performing at the Aragon Ballroom on November 19th.
The show marks White's return to Chicago just a few months after he closed out Lollapalooza and performed an intimate aftershow at Metro.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 12th at 11 AM CST via Ticketmaster. As with his previous concerts, this will be a phone-free show.