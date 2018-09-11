Jack White Announces Concert Film & New EP
Coming from his performance in Washington D.C.
September 11, 2018
Jack White announced a new concert film documenting his show at The Anthem in Washington D.C. this past May.
Titled Jack White: Kneeling At The Anthem D.C., the film will be avialbale on September 21st through Amazon Music.
Additionally, White announced his new EP Connected By Love (Live) featuring live versions of Boarding House Reach and other White songs.
You can order White's new EP here.