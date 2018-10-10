Jack White Brings Out His Mother On Stage To Sing Happy Birthday

October 10, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum
Jack White

Features

What's better than singing "Happy Birthday" to your mom? Getting thousands of people to sing along with you!

Jack White brought his mother out on stage last night in Warsaw to lead the crowd in singing "Sto Lat," a Polish birthday song. It was a special occasion for the White family as his mother got to spend her 88th birthday in her homeland.

While there was no video of the event, White's Instagram account captured the special moment.

The crowd sang Sto lat (Polish birthday song) to Jack’s mom for her 88th birthday tonight in Warsaw, Poland. #jackwhite #warsaw #torwar 10.09.18

A post shared by Jack White Live (@officialjackwhitelive) on

