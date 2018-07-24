Jack White To Play Lollapalooza Aftershow At Metro
Tickets are on sale TODAY at Noon!
July 24, 2018
The Metro has hosted some legendary acts in its long history and Saturday, August 4th promises to be another notch in the venue's storied belt.
Jack White will be taking the stage to perform an official Lollapalooza aftershow at Metro on August 4th.
Tickets for the show go on sale TODAY (7/24) at Noon. Head here for more information.
Just announced! Jack White will be playing an official @lollapalooza aftershow on Saturday, August 4th! Tickets on sale TODAY at NOON: https://t.co/SgP2PPwgP1 pic.twitter.com/JOefk2xilH— Metro (@MetroChicago) July 24, 2018