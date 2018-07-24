Jack White To Play Lollapalooza Aftershow At Metro

The Metro has hosted some legendary acts in its long history and Saturday, August 4th promises to be another notch in the venue's storied belt.

Jack White will be taking the stage to perform an official Lollapalooza aftershow at Metro on August 4th.

Tickets for the show go on sale TODAY (7/24) at Noon. Head here for more information.

