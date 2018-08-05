Jack White Treats Metro Fans To Lollapalooza Sized Performance

Jack White stepped up to the mic early on in his Lollapalooza aftershow at the Metro and told fans he was having “the greatest day of his life.”

He went on to play a few songs before returning to the mic to address the crowd once again. This time, he provided an explanation for why he was having a great day.

Earlier on Saturday, White attended the Cubs game and went inside the iconic Wrigley Field scoreboard with Cubs owner Tom Ricketts.

While White was inside the scoreboard, Anthony Rizzo hit a home run. Ricketts asked White if he wanted to change the scoreboard, to which he enthusiastically obliged. After the inning was over, Ricketts gave White the number three from the inning as a memento.

White proceeded to show the audience his gift from earlier on in the day, drawing a rousing applause.

The Metro was packed Saturday night as White was one of the last artists to announce an aftershow.

During his nearly two hour set, White treated fans to a wide-selection of material from The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, and his solo work.

White’s at an interesting point in his career having continually evolved his sound. Older White Stripes songs retain the classic sound that made them beloved in the first place all while showing a new twist on it.

Alongside a tremendous backing band, White’s show left for plenty of spontaneity keeping the audience anticipating their next move.

It was a performance surely fit for the main stage at Lollapalooza, crammed inside a room of 1,100 people.

While he didn't perform The White Stripes mainstay "Seven Nation Army," there were plenty of singalongs combined with raucous guitar work.

Fans left the Metro with a joyous look on their face and the desire to do it all over again when he closes out Lollapalooza on Sunday night.

Setlist (via Setlist.fm)

Over and Over and Over

When I Hear My Name (The White Stripes song)

Corporation

Hello Operator (The White Stripes song)

Broken Boy Soldier (The Raconteurs song)

Cannon (The White Stripes song)

I Cut Like a Buffalo (The Dead Weather song)

Love Interruption

Hotel Yorba (The White Stripes song)

Blunderbuss

You're Pretty Good Looking (For a Girl) (The White Stripes song)

Lazaretto

Ball and Biscuit (The White Stripes song)

Encore:

I'm Slowly Turning Into You (The White Stripes song)

The Hardest Button to Button (The White Stripes song)

Connected by Love

Encore 2:

Sixteen Saltines

Freedom at 21

I'm Finding It Harder to Be a Gentleman (The White Stripes song)

Steady, as She Goes(The Raconteurs song)