Listen: Jack White Covers Pearl Jam's "Daughter" In Seattle

Even though Pearl Jam just played two concerts at Seattle's Safeco Field, Jack White made sure to give fans who just couldn't get enough another taste of their music.

White covered Pearl Jam's "Daughter" during his show this past Monday night in Seattle's WaMu Theater. Perhaps it was White's tip of the cap to Pearl Jam who have covered several White Stripes songs as of late.

And yes, this recording was uploaded despite White's policy of having concertgoers place their phones in their bags. The YouTube uploader indicated they started recording prior to placing their phone in a bag.

Not the best quality, but enjoy the performance below.